Century 21 Real Estate Launches ‘Empowering Latinas’ Program, Provides Scholarships

Century 21 Real Estate LLC has launched the “Empowering Latinas” program, providing Latina entrepreneurs in South Florida an opportunity to earn a real estate license, the company recently announced. Century 21, in addition, has partnered with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation to provide 70 scholarships, which cover the 63-hour course tuition fees at the Gold Coast School, and fees for the Florida real estate agent exam.

Applications for scholarships will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Applications can be submitted in English at hispanicheritage.org/empoweringlatinas/ or in Spanish at hispanicheritage.org/empoweringlatinas-spa/.

“Not only is the Latina population booming in the United States, the impact of the ambicultural Hispanic woman as the primary household income-earner and purchasing decision-maker makes her a mainstream powerhouse and a real estate industry catalyst for entrepreneurial growth,” says Cara Whitley, chief marketing officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Empowering Latinas is an opportunity for Hispanic women to advance their educational and career goals with a global family of brokers and agents who share similar cultural foundations like family, traditions and an amazing work ethic.”

The company will also leverage its affiliated brokers in South Florida to mentor scholarship recipients and offer opportunities within their franchises.

“When you become part of the CENTURY 21 System, you’ll have the flexibility and entrepreneurial opportunity of being independently owned and operated along with joining a global brand committed to your personal growth,” says Melva Garcia, director of the Luxury Division and affiliated agent at CENTURY 21 Yarlex International Realty in Miami, Fla.

For more information, please visit C21EmpoweringLatinas.com.

