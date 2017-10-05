Announcing a 3D App for Home Toursâ€”Free: Zillow

                        RISMedia's ACE
Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
{ "homeurl": "http://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 0, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "http://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 0, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "200px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 10 } }

Announcing a 3D App for Home Toursâ€”Free: Zillow

Share This Post Now!

Zillow has announced a 3D app for home tours, available for free on iPhones, along with the introduction of 3D homes on its listings. According to a release on the announcement, the app is “the only mobile-based app that can capture 3D tours at no cost.” The app is currently being piloted in Scottsdale, Ariz., with some real estate agents and photographers.

Here’s how it works: Real estate professionals can upload panoramic photos of the rooms in their listings to the Zillow Group Home Capture App. The app then creates a tour. A 3,000-square-foot home, the release states, can be shot in 30 minutes, and the app takes “just a few hours” to produce a tour.

“We’re democratizing access to this technology, and making it free for agents and sellers,” says Jeremy Wacksman, chief marketing officer at Zillow Group. “We’ve created a 3D experience that is simple and cost-effective so agents and sellers can adopt it easily. By integrating directly with the iPhone, a device many people are already using, agents can just pull out their phone and capture a panoramic photo. By removing the hardware barrier, more real estate pros can add 3D homes to their listings, giving them a new way to market all of their listings, and improving the search experience for buyers and renters.”

Seventy percent of first-time homebuyers consider 3D as important as open houses, and 44 percent of homebuyers are looking for a home from a different location, Zillow research shows.

The app is slated for a nationwide release in the “latter half of 2018,” according to the release.

For more information, please visit www.zillow.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.

Facebook Comments