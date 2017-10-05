Announcing a 3D App for Home Toursâ€”Free: Zillow

Zillow has announced a 3D app for home tours, available for free on iPhones, along with the introduction of 3D homes on its listings. According to a release on the announcement, the app is “the only mobile-based app that can capture 3D tours at no cost.” The app is currently being piloted in Scottsdale, Ariz., with some real estate agents and photographers.

Here’s how it works: Real estate professionals can upload panoramic photos of the rooms in their listings to the Zillow Group Home Capture App. The app then creates a tour. A 3,000-square-foot home, the release states, can be shot in 30 minutes, and the app takes “just a few hours” to produce a tour.

“We’re democratizing access to this technology, and making it free for agents and sellers,” says Jeremy Wacksman, chief marketing officer at Zillow Group. “We’ve created a 3D experience that is simple and cost-effective so agents and sellers can adopt it easily. By integrating directly with the iPhone, a device many people are already using, agents can just pull out their phone and capture a panoramic photo. By removing the hardware barrier, more real estate pros can add 3D homes to their listings, giving them a new way to market all of their listings, and improving the search experience for buyers and renters.”

Seventy percent of first-time homebuyers consider 3D as important as open houses, and 44 percent of homebuyers are looking for a home from a different location, Zillow research shows.

The app is slated for a nationwide release in the “latter half of 2018,” according to the release.



