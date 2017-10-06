Four Strategies for a Faster Sale

Most sellers hope for a quick sale so they can begin moving into a new home. Unfortunately, things don’t always move that fast in the real estate world.

You may not have the luxury of waiting for an offer that meets your price. A seller may need to sell quickly because of a new job, a change in relationship or even a death in the family.

If you fall into the category of someone who needs to sell quickly, these strategies will get you the speedy resolution you desire.

Tell your agent. Make sure you explain to your agent how valuable time is to you. They will have experience in knowing what to do to get a home sold faster, and can better guide the direction of the sale.

Price it right. There’s nothing that leads to a quick sale faster than pricing your home at market value. While this might not be something you want to do, overpricing a home is a sure way to sit on the market. Remember, a property can’t be underpriced. If the home is below market value, you will likely get multiple offers that bump the price back up.

Negotiate fairly. Keep an open mind in negotiations. If a bid comes in close to your asking price, you may need to give in or risk losing that buyer altogether. You can also be flexible in your contract terms, such as including your curtains or the pool table in your sale, to make the buyer happy. You may lose some negotiating power, but you’ll be happier in the long run when it leads to a sale.

Incentivize. Remember, money talks. One popular incentive for a fast closing is offering to help with closing costs. You can also offer a higher buyer agent commission to increase the number of showings.