A Client-First Approach to Service Excellence

For Chris Lengquist, team leader at Keller Williams Diamond Partners in Olathe, Kan., there’s no such thing as homeownership without hiccups.

“Life happens. Whether a drain backs up or a furnace goes out in the first week, month or year, stuff does happen,” says Lengquist. “A home warranty can help to mitigate the cost of such an event, and HSA Home Warranty and our local representative George Brockman are in the business of providing such a service.”

The firm has learned that many homebuyers like the protection from unexpected covered expenditures that the home warranty can help provide, especially newer homeowners who may not have the cash reserves of older buyers. Lengquist explains that with a home warranty plan, the buyer’s exposure on big-ticket items can be greatly reduced.

Content Square 1.

Adam Kedish, a 12-year veteran REALTOR® with Keller Williams Diamond Partners, notes that the firm’s relationship with HSA is invaluable.

“Our clients love knowing that if something goes wrong, the HSA home warranty will help with the expense on covered items,” he says. “Some of our clients are first-time homebuyers who spent a large part of their savings just getting the house, and the first year can be scary if something breaks. HSA gives them the reassurance they need to feel confident in their buying decision.”

Sellers find great protection, as well. When someone has an issue covered by the home warranty, whether it be a dishwasher or a leaking water heater, they simply contact HSA.

Content Square 2.

“The warranty protection provided while the home is up for sale and running through escrow is great,” says Lengquist, who notes that the real benefit comes after the sale is completed. Buyers turn to HSA for covered repairs instead of the seller.

When it comes to sellers, Kedish says they enjoy the free coverage during the listing period, which helps them focus on selling the house.

“If a covered item fails at the last minute, they contact HSA,” says Kedish.



Content Square 3.

For more information, please visit www.onlinehsa.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.