It’s Not What You Say, It’s Where You Say It

Programmatic advertising campaigns can address a fundamental shift in how people consume content and when they might do so. With an array of content-delivery options at their fingertips, some people have taken to primarily using one device to access content; others are now reading, watching or listening to their content on multiple devices throughout the day. Someone might visit a news or shopping website three times in one day but from a different device each time. In addition to delivering creative for each of these different devices, advertisers must track data by device to ensure that they are getting the biggest bang for their programmatic buck.

The Trend

It’s a well-known advertising truism that repetition, not reach, is key to getting consumers to respond to an ad. It is better to have 10,000 people see your ad three times than have 20,000 people see your ad only once. With the proliferation of cross-device marketing, companies are increasingly garnering the benefits of repetition by displaying an ad message to the same person multiple times across different devices.

The Opportunities

Failing to create a mobile-friendly ad and hoping to catch a potential client while they’re on their laptop rather than their phone reduces a company’s chance to reach said client. Sending a message that your clients will receive whether they’re on their phones, laptops or tablets improves your ability to reach them without having to buy more ads on one type of device. It also allows you to maximize the effectiveness of your ad by customizing messages based on the device on which it will appear. Identifying and analyzing ad response in terms of clicks and views by device can also tell you if one type of user is more likely to act, rather than just browse.

The rewards that come from programmatic marketing are huge, and other industries are already reaping the benefits. Red Roof Inn took advantage of how stranded airport and interstate highway travelers take to their smartphones to find lodging after flight cancellations and during traffic delays. Using a mobile geotargeting advertising strategy to get in front of these consumers, the lodging giant increased its last-minute room reservations by 60 percent.

The Challenges

Compared to traditional marketing strategies, cross-device marketing requires more data analysis and more creative production to execute a campaign. As a result, media buyers must be more sophisticated and open-minded—they must understand how cross-device strategies work and properly educate their content teams to maximize the effectiveness of these strategies. This means making sure ads are crafted for every device that customers use in their day-to-day lives.



