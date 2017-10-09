Bridge Interactive Launches ‘Listing Input’ in Atlanta

Bridge Interactive has launched Listing Input, creation and data management for listings, in Atlanta, the Zillow Group company recently announced. Listing Input offers brokers a single point of entry to submit listings into Atlanta’s two multiple listing services (MLSs)—First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) and Georgia Multiple Listing Service (GAMLS)—and broker back office systems, and a simplified process to upload and manage high-resolution photo and media files.

“Atlanta is a perfect market to benefit from Bridge Interactive’s streamlined solution as agents and brokers are spending significantly more time than they need to on data management when they could be focused on client service,” says Pace Davis, co-founder of Bridge Interactive. “We worked closely with all industry stakeholders including vendors, brokers, agents, and MLSs to develop the most efficient and effective listing entry and management tool on the market. Our goal is to simplify the process so that all industry players benefit and ultimately provide a better home buying or selling experience for consumers.”

“We are collaborating with Bridge Interactive because it has a proven track record of industry innovation and we know its new solution will provide added efficiency for brokers and agents,” says Cantey Davis, president of FMLS. “We are excited to see the impact it has on the day-to-day data entry needs of real estate professionals who use our service.”

“In partnering with Bridge Interactive, Georgia MLS members will have another solution to enter listings into our MLS system, along with the additional ability to upload the listing data into different platforms from a single point of entry,” says Richard Boone, CEO of GAMLS. “Bridge Interactive’s Listing Input tool meets the needs of our members by increasing efficiencies in the listing entry process and allowing them to spend more time on other areas of the transaction.”

Since August, Bridge Interactive has been beta testing the new platform with a small handful of brokers, and is now making the Dual MLS functionality available to all brokers in Atlanta. Bridge Interactive is actively working with franchise back office providers and will roll out this additional functionality, and expand into additional MLS markets in the coming months.

For more information, please visit www.bridgeinteractive.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.