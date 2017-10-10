Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group Welcomes The Sunshine Kids to Chicago

The KoenigRubloff Cares Foundation, the charitable arm of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group, welcomed 16 Sunshine Kids to Chicago for a four-day teen getaway, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group recently announced. The Sunshine Kids is a national non-profit organization that offers a variety of programs for children that are battling cancer. It was the organization’s second teen getaway in Chicago.

From Sept. 18-21, children from all over the U.S. enjoyed four days in the Windy City that included a view from the 360 experience at the John Hancock Building, a visit to the set of the show Chicago Fire, a trip to the Shedd Aquarium, a pizza-making party at Frankie’s Scaloppine, an afternoon at Navy Pier with lunch at DMK Burger, a trip to the Bean, a performance by the Blue Man Group and bowling at Lucky Strike. KoenigRubloff agents and employees showed Chicago hospitality, volunteering as airport greeters, group chaperones, tour guides, party coordinators, photographers and support crew.

“We are thrilled that we were able to host Sunshine Kids again this year,” says Joe Stacy, chairman of the KoenigRubloff Cares Foundation. “The entire experience of spending time with and hosting these amazing kids was very rewarding and an honor for the agents and employees of our company.”



