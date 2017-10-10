LeadingRE Names Studeo Preferred Provider

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has named Studeo a preferred provider through its Solutions Group program, the network recently announced. Studeo offers a comprehensive program that combines a storytelling strategy, marketing techniques and interactive technology in a way that strengthens a brokerage’s brand, provides marketing that attracts sales associates, boosts agent performance and creates new revenue streams.

“Listings with a storybook presentation have been shown to engage viewers for 10 times longer than a standard digital presentation,” says Robin LaSure, vice president of Corporate Marketing for LeadingRE. “By making it so easy to create these compelling interactive storybooks, Studeo gives brokers and sales associates a powerful way to stand apart from the competition—whether they are showcasing a listing, promoting the brokerage or highlighting a specific neighborhood or development.”

“Studeo is all about showcasing the stories behind listings, neighborhoods and the expertise of the agent,” says Rebecca Rose, co-founder of Studeo. “We have brought a unique, compelling and incredibly shareable product to the marketplace that allows the consumer to engage with real estate content like never before.

Content Square 1.

“LeadingRE is a real estate system that encourages independence and a thirst for new ideas,” Rose says. “We are meeting so many quality brokerages who want to compete on different levels, and so many people in the tech space have encouraged us to align with LeadingRE. We are thrilled with their advice.”

For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.