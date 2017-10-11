Entrepreneur Magazine Names Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. to ‘Top Franchise Brands’

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., has been named a “Top Franchise Brand” by Entrepreneur magazine, the company recently announced. Compiled from the magazine’s 2017 Franchise 500, “Top Franchise Brand” recognizes number of years in business and franchising, reputation, social media followers, system size, and more.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the top franchise brands in the country,” says Bill Scavone, president and COO of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “Our Weichert franchise offices strive to provide their customers the most memorable real estate experience possible. This ranking is proof that there is tremendous faith in the Weichert brand.”



For more information, please visit www.weichertfranchise.com.



