The Hardest Question to Ask

“Wasn’t that the most fun EVER?!”

Have you ever yelled that out to a buyer or seller at the end of a transaction?

If we’re being honest, this isn’t something we usually say, and, quite frankly, any time we’re told to ask the client what their experience was like, we do all we can to avoid the question. Why? Because we have an innate fear of hearing that we didn’t satisfy the way we truly believed we would—that we were “less than” or “not enough.” In fact, we set out to amaze, and we often fall short. This subject is as broad and deep as the oceans of the world. Let’s simplify it. We can eliminate most of the stress and strife around providing the ultimate client experience. How? Good question.

In 1996, Dr. Tony Alessandra wrote a book called “The Platinum Rule.” He essentially negates the Golden Rule, and it’s a good thing. While the Golden Rule says to do unto others as you would have them do unto you, the Platinum Rule says to do unto others as they would like done unto them. I don’t like to be treated the same way you like to be treated, and I’ll prove it to you. If you need more proof, go online and take the 5 Love Languages assessment and compare your results with your spouse.

Knowing this, if we would just do the most uncomfortable thing ever, our clients would all have an outstanding experience. They would also make sure others know about it through word of mouth, Yelp, Zillow Reviews, social media, etc.

If you took the time to find out exactly what the customer is looking for, deliver that exact request and check in along the way to make sure you’re doing all you agreed to, you probably wouldn’t have to ask how you did because they would be delivering unsolicited testimonials of your performance and obvious genius.

Here’s a news flash: Being broke is more uncomfortable than asking clients to rate their experience throughout the process. Seeing your friends and clients use a different agent is more uncomfortable than asking this one simple question.

You need to know everything about how your clients want to be treated. This includes understanding how they want to be communicated with, and how often you need to communicate with them in order to make them ecstatic.

In the end, remember that you’re enough, but you don’t read minds. Ask your client what they want and how they want it, and then deliver.

Rick Geha of The Rick Geha Real Estate Team began his real estate career at age 22, and has been selling for over 36 years and has run, managed or owned real estate offices for the past 23 years. His love of people and mentoring their passions has led him to a successful career as a speaker, trainer and coach. Over the past 15 years, he’s led more than 1,000 classes and workshops throughout the U.S. and Canada. He is currently a coach with Workman Success Systems. Contact him at Rick@RickGeha.com.



For more information, please visit www.workmansuccesssystems.com.

