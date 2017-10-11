Howard Hanna Real Estate Names Susan Thomasson Managing Broker, Little Creek Office

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has named Susan McCutcheon Thomasson managing broker of its Little Creek Road office in Norfolk, Va., the company recently announced. Thomasson, a 20-plus-year veteran of the real estate industry, has been the recipient of multiple Circle of Excellence Awards, as well as the Eagle Award for highest-producing office in the region.

Gail H. Coleman, President of the Southeast Region, is thrilled to have Thomasson joining the region. “Susan brings a wealth of real estate knowledge and experience in both sales and management to our Little Creek team,” says Gail H. Coleman, president of the Southeast Region of Howard Hanna Real Estate. “We are pleased to welcome her to the Howard Hanna family.”

“Little Creek Road is having a record-breaking year,” says Dennis A. Cestra, Jr., regional vice president. “With Susan at the helm, there is no doubt that this success will continue for many years to come.”

Content Square 1.

“It takes a village in life to succeed, and Howard Hanna has that and more,” says Thomasson. “With great people, tools, and experience to support your business, you will succeed.”

For more information, please visit HowardHanna.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.