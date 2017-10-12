Convincing Top Agents to Jump Ship

At the end of each season, the football draft begins and each coach or owner has to determine who to recruit for their team. They carefully analyze each player’s strengths and weaknesses and determine who will best fill each role to help the team make it to the big game.

It’s just as important for you to consider what skills you’ll need on your team to achieve your real estate goals; however, unlike in football, you don’t have to wait in line to pick top talent—if you make a strong enough pitch, you can recruit whoever you want.

The Culture

The best agents can work wherever they want, with whoever they want. They don’t need you, and that’s part of what makes them great. The reasons they choose to work with you will be complex and varied, but will inevitably involve your company’s image and, most importantly, your company’s culture.

They’ll want to know what it will be like to work with you, because at the end of the day, culture is everything. Does your office have a relaxed, informal vibe, or do you take a more traditional approach to business? Are you known for community outreach and volunteerism or for your incredible listing videos? Do the agents get together outside the office for Trivia Tuesday, or is it a cutthroat, competitive atmosphere? There’s no right or wrong answer to these questions, but it will influence who will best fit into your company’s culture.

The best agents will also want to know exactly what you expect from them. Don’t be coy or vague about the role you’re recruiting them for, the work you need them to do, or the results you expect them to achieve. Let them know what they’ll actually do each day, as well as any potential opportunities you may be able to offer in the future.

The Resources

Convince your recruits that your team is a great fit for them because of all the resources your company will make available to them. Most agents, especially top-producing agents, would rather focus on selling than choosing a CRM, worrying about setting up a website, and so forth. Sell them on these resources, show them how your website gets x visitors and leads each month, go over your CRM and automated emails, and how such tools will make it easier for them to follow up with their leads. If your marketing admin handles your social media, mailings, blog, and flyers, make sure to point that out as well, as this will be one less thing they’ll have to worry about. Show them how your listing coordinator handles the signs for their open houses, new listings and just solds, freeing them from hours of tedious labor. Each resource you offer is another reason top agents should work with you.

The Perks

While the culture and resources will usually be reason enough for someone to join your team, you may occasionally have to sweeten the pot. Some offices offer cash, swag, or prime parking spaces as incentives for top talent. A good bonus structure and system for recognizing their accomplishments can also go a long way, especially when recruiting top talent from other companies.

In football, you can only recruit new players during the draft. In real estate, you can recruit any time; however, unlike in football, each agent gets to choose which team they want to be on. If someone does decide not to work with you, don’t give up. Build your business to make it a place top talent wants to be, so you can one day build a team of top producers.

