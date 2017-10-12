Engel & VÃ¶lkers Expands Into Charleston, S.C.

Engel & VÃ¶lkers has expanded into Charleston, S.C., opening its fourth shop in the state, the company recently announced. Engel & VÃ¶lkers Charleston Mount Pleasant will provide services to buyers and sellers of properties in Charleston, Mount Pleasant and the Sea Islands. The shop will be led by license partners Peter and Kimberly Wiebe, who come from Engel & VÃ¶lkers Savannah.

“Charleston consistently ranks among the top places to live in the U.S. and internationally and has been an important market within our growth strategy,” says Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & VÃ¶lkers Americas. “Peter and Kimberly have been tremendous assets to our brand for several years, and the fact that they value our tools, systems, global footprint and culture of professionalism is one of the most significant validators as they lead our growth in such an attractive area.”

“It’s always been our desire to once again become brokerage owners, and there was no question after working within the Engel & VÃ¶lkers network that this was the brand we wanted to stay with and help expand,” says Kimberly Wiebe. “With other major European companies laying down roots in the area and because of our international connections, Engel & VÃ¶lkers is the real estate company this market needs.”

“When we first joined Engel & VÃ¶lkers, our license partner [at Engel & VÃ¶lkers Savannah] Dicky Mopper told us we were going to love this brand,” says Peter Wiebe. “He was right. Engel & VÃ¶lkers operates how we like to work, and we look forward to our new roles within the brand as we introduce a higher level of service to our advisors and our clients in this marketplace.”



