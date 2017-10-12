Mortgage Rates Make 3-Month Spring

Mortgage rates made a three-month spring this week, with the 30-year, fixed rate averaging 3.91 percent, its highest since July 2017, according to Freddie Mac’s recently released Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®). The 15-year, fixed rate averaged 3.21 percent, up from 3.15 percent the week prior, and the 5-year, Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate averaged 3.16 percent, down from 3.18 percent the week prior.

“The 30-year mortgage rate increased for a second consecutive week, jumping six basis points to 3.91 percent,” says Sean Becketti, chief economist at Freddie Mac. “The 10-year Treasury yield also rose, climbing four basis points this week.”

