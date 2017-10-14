Don’t Lose Business to Your Competition: Fulfilling Needs of Today’s Buyers

Join RISMedia for this month’s FREE ACE Webinar, when two buyer’s agents on seven-figure teams with more than 100 buyer sides each year will share insights into homebuyer behavior, and their tips for converting and earning the elusive buyer buy-in.

What: RISMedia’s ACE Webinar Series – Don’t Lose Business to Your Competition: Fulfilling Needs of Today’s Buyers

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Who: Featuring Julie Munchel, Keller Williams American Premier Realty; Michele Woods, Christy Buck Team, Infinity Real Estate Group; Tim Haynes, American Home Shield; and Joe Sesso, Homes.com; moderated by Verl Workman, Workman Success Systems

About the Webinar

Julie Munchel, buyer agent with Keller Williams American Premier Realty in Bel Air, Md., has experience with both first-time and seasoned homebuyers. Munchel is dedicated to educating her clients and making the process an enjoyable and memorable one.

Michele Woods, buyer agent on the Christy Buck Team with Infinity Real Estate Group in Pearland, Texas, has more than 15 years of experience in real estate. Woods has been recognized for having the highest quarterly sales volume, and serves the Friendswood, League City and Pearland markets, and surrounding areas.

Tim Haynes is president of American Home Shield. Backed by experience in business and technology planning, IT systems and project managerment, Haynes led the company through the recent acquisitions of two competitors. Haynes was previously vice president of IT for American Home Shield, Merry Maids and ServiceMaster Clean.

Joe Sesso, national speaker and regional director for Homes.com, has spoken to more than 25,000 REALTORS® in almost every state on the science of real estate business strategy and marketing. Formerly an agent and investor, Sesso authored the award-winning book “The Foreclosure Revolution” in 2008, forecasting the market crash, along with his latest endeavor, “Secrets of Top Selling Agents: The Keys To Real Estate Success Revealed,” a book featuring Barbara Corcoran, Dave Liniger, Gary Keller and many more.

Moderated by

Moderator Verl Workman, CEO and founder of Workman Success Systems, has delivered seminars, webinars, keynotes and more to thousands of real estate professionals across the globe. Drawing on his experience in sales, marketing, management and technology, Workman has empowered the masses to expand their knowledge and achieve their goals.

