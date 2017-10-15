5 Spooky Seats to Recline on This Halloween

Editor’s Note: This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. See what else is cookin’ now at blog.rismedia.com:



The season of spook is upon us! For a little fun, we’ve rounded up a series of spooky seats for you to rest your backside on as you count your candy and cackle—muahahaha!

Meat Seat

Image Credit: Chair by Simone Racheli



Cannibalism is trending right now, according to a slew of cannibal-themed films release this year. Feast your eyes on this merry meat seat, made from paper, wood and wax.



Angry Angler



Image Credit: WebUrbanist



Who wants to risk sitting in this toothy chair? We bet it comes alive after dark!



Empty Chair



Image Credit: Bored Panda

Known as the “empty chair,” this stunning seat designed by Maarten Baas has serious Burton vibes.



Skull Seat







Image Credit: SpireInMe

This chair, designed by Pool, has a boney frame that speaks for itself, but the name really takes the creepy cake. The design is titled “Souviens toi que tu vas mourir.” In English? “Remember that you will die.”



Animal Impact



Image Credit: Maximo Riera

Designer Maximo Riera has a whole series of these morose, sleek animal seats, including this walrus, as well as an octopus and a rhinoceros.

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.

