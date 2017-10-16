Under-Promise, Over-Deliver

The real estate industry is full of amazing people who have a desire to do well, but according to Gallup Poll, we’re not very well-respected. This is in part a symptom of under delivering and not being focused on creating the ultimate client experience.

The key to exceeding expectations is to first decide what level of agent you want to be. Do you want to do the minimum required to get paid at the closing table, or do you sincerely want to create raving fans because of the experience you created during the home-buying or -selling process? If the answer is creating the ultimate client experience, follow the lead of the elite agents and brokers who make it their mission to create these experiences, and build your systems around excellence.

One of our coaching clients, Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estates, will close $200 million in real estate this year listing and selling homes in California.

Marguleas’ team has taken the time to break down every touch point, follow-up and interaction with their clients to intentionally create an amazing client experience. In dealing with the elite, and high-dollar buyers and sellers, Marguleas has learned that his team can’t be average. Not only does his team host amazing open houses, but they also have amazing client appreciation events. And they’ve even implemented a high-touch system in order to stay in touch with clients before, during and after each transaction.

As a result, his business continues to grow, as does the team’s ability to serve more families. Once a transaction is complete and commissions are paid, members of the team donate up to 10 percent of their commission to one of five local charities in the name of the client. This experience allows them to be a critical part of the community, create an amazing experience for the client, and make a real difference. As a result, they’ve donated over $400,000 to date, with the goal of reaching $1 million. The clients love that the team is focused on making a difference instead of running around with commission breath.

Here are a few suggestions that will make a difference when it comes to creating an amazing client experience:

Increase your communication. Follow up, stay in touch and keep clients informed as to what’s going on with the transaction.

Use a system. Don’t use Post-it notes or text messaging to remember to do the right thing. Use a follow-up system and schedule your communication so that it never falls through the cracks.

Go the extra mile. When you're all done, ask what more you can do, then do it.



