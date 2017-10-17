Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Welcomes Lancaster Real Estate Sales

Hilton Head, S.C.-based Lancaster Real Estate Sales is joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices on Nov. 14, the HSF Affiliates LLC company recently announced. The firm will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hilton Head Realty, and serve mainland Hilton Head, Bluffton and Okatie, as well as golf communities including Belfair, Berkeley Hall, Colleton River, Oldfield and Sun City Hilton Head.

“We are thrilled to join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a brand we’ve watched and admired for some time,” says Randy Smith, broker/owner. “We believe the brand is ideally suited for our markets with strong appeal to luxury-home, second-home and vacation-property consumers. It’s also scalable—accessible to anyone who wants to buy or sell a home.”

“Our vision is to add an office in Bluffton and at least double our agent count over the next two years,” says Bill True, broker/owner. “We’re confident more of our area’s top professionals will want to represent the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand.”

“Randy, Bill and their team are well-respected in the marketplace, and their brokerage is nicely positioned for long-term growth,” says Gino Blefari, CEO and president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We’re proud this group will soon represent Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.”

With the transition, Hilton Head Realty agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Global Network Platform, a tool suite focusing on lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production and distribution and more. The brand also provides national and international marketing support, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection for high-end listings.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices support teams and technology will help us streamline many of the tasks involved with running a full-service brokerage,” says Smith. “This will enable us to focus more on growing our business and helping our agents grow theirs.”

“Our company has always embraced technology in our operations and marketing, so our agents are eager to get their hands on components of the Global Network Platform,” True says. “We expect gains in efficiency and market reach, which is great for our clients.”

For more information, please visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.



