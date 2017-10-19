Long & Foster Acquires McGrath Real Estate Services

The Long & Foster Companies has acquired Herndon, Va.-based McGrath Real Estate Services, with McGrath’s property management division joining Long & Foster Property Management and McGrath’s real estate sales division joining Long & Foster Real Estate, the company recently announced. Owners Jim and Tim McGrath have been named branch manager of Long & Foster’s new Herndon office and vice president of Business Development at Long & Foster Property Management, respectively.

“Like Long & Foster, McGrath Real Estate Services, including its principal broker Jim McGrath, has a history of success in real estate, and we’re pleased to welcome their team to our family,” says Larry “Boomer” Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. “Long & Foster strives to serve as the No. 1 choice for buyers and sellers in Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, and the addition of McGrath Real Estate Services not only enhances the high quality of service we offer to clients in Northern Virginia, but also strengthens our leading position in the market.”

“Under Tim’s leadership, McGrath Real Estate Services has built an impressive property management business in Northern Virginia,” says Joe Amatangelo, president of Long & Foster Property Management. “He’ll bring that knowledge and sales expertise to our team, helping us to create new business opportunities and even better support the owners who entrust the management of their properties to us.”

“Together, we will ensure that our combined real estate and property management forces continue to uphold the strong traditions that have allowed our company to grow and succeed for the past 50 years,” says Jeff Detwiler, CEO of The Long & Foster Companies.

“Having worked with many Long & Foster associates over the years, I know from personal experience that their team shares our commitment to providing our home sellers and buyers with exceptional service and support,” says Jim McGrath, formerly principal broker of McGrath’s real estate sales division. “As part of Long & Foster Real Estate, our sales associates will have access to even more tools and technology to build their businesses and better serve their clients.”

“Long & Foster is not only a dominant real estate sales brokerage in Northern Virginia, but also one of the largest single-family property management firms,” says Tim McGrath, formerly leader of McGrath’s property management division. “Combined, our teams will be positioned for ongoing success in the market.”

