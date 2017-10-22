HomeSmart Debuts ‘SmartListing’ Technology

HomeSmart has debuted SmartListing, enabling agents to offer consumers listing information instantly when in front of a property for sale, while capturing inquiries for agent use, the company recently announced. HomeSmart is launching a SmartListing trial in Phoenix, Palm Springs and Colorado, and plans to roll the technology out nationally before the end of 2017.

“SmartListing creates choice and value for both the consumers and agents by offering convenient options to receive instant listing information,” says Matt Widdows, CEO and founder of HomeSmart. “Increasingly, consumers rely on mobile phones to get the information they want, but they don’t always want to connect with a live person immediately. SmartListing changes that by giving the consumer the ability to get listing details by text, a call or a mobile browser.”

Collectively, SmartListing gives consumers the ability to text, call or click to get property details instantly at any time, without connecting to a live person. With text message, web-based and call options, the technology creates flexibility for consumers to get property details in whatever format is most comfortable and convenient for them.

Agents and brokers also get instant value. Call and text inquiries get captured in agent and broker HomeSmart CRMs for follow-up, and certain actions off the web page will also get captured for the agent and broker in their respective HomeSmart systems.

For the SmartListing technology to work in any given market, brokers and franchisees will subscribe to a technology and service package to enable the call and text portions of the system. HomeSmart makes it easy for agents to make their listings SmartListings with the text, web and phone information presented as part of a SmartListing yard sign, on a sign rider or on a freestanding U-frame sign.

“We continue to invest in our existing technology and find ways to bring value to new agents without them having to incur costs,” Widdows says. “Separately, once available nationally, franchise owners outside of the test markets will have an efficient and affordable way to bring this same value to their agents.”

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.



