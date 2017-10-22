NAR’s Second Century Ventures Makes Strategic Investment in Notarize

Notarize, an online notarization platform, is now backed by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), receiving a strategic investment from the organization’s Second Century Ventures (SCV), the company recently announced. Notarize is one of just 13 investments NAR has made through SCV. The company, part of NAR’s REach® Accelerator class of 2017, provides Notarize for Business, for collecting documents such as guarantor forms, lease forms and tenant affidavits, and Notarize for Mortgage, for online closings.

“Our REALTOR® members are invaluable to homebuyers and sellers alike, helping both sides achieve their ownership goals and providing the essential human connection with all parties,” says Bob Goldberg, CEO of NAR. “Notarize enables real estate professionals to focus on their clients with greater attention and efficiency, providing a superior technology that automates a variety of complex processes. A faster, more secure closing reduces stress and improves the overall experience, and we believe Notarize is the company that will make this a reality for agents across the country.”

“As one of the only 13 investments SCV has made through the venture fund, this investment signifies NAR and SCV’s unwavering support of Notarize and the progress it is making within the mortgage industry,” says Mark Birschbach, managing director of Second Century Ventures.

Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit notarize.com/business/realtors/.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.