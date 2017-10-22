New York Brokerage Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate

A Fayetteville, N.Y.-based real estate brokerage, John Arquette Properties, has affiliated with Century 21 Real Estate LLC, now operating as CENTURY 21 Arquette Properties, the company recently announced. The new brokerage will continue to serve real estate needs throughout Central New York and the Syracuse metropolitan area.

“We couldn’t be more excited about joining Century 21 Real Estate,” says John Arquette, co-broker/owner alongside wife Elenore. “Not only is it an international brand, but as an organization, they, too, place a heightened focus on their agents. We are thrilled to have the support of the brand behind us and continue to best serve the needs of homebuyers, sellers and agents in Central New York and beyond.”

“CENTURY 21 Arquette Properties exemplifies the success that is possible when you lead with an agent-first mentality,” says Nick Bailey, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “From the administrative support they provide their agents to their focus on agent branding, John and Elenore Arquette place an unprecedented value on their individual agents. We are thrilled to welcome them to the CENTURY 21 System, and look forward to our mutual success.”

The Arquettes lead a team of 52 agents across four offices, servicing the counties of Onondaga, Oswego and Madison.



