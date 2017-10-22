Are the Right People Seeing Your Real Estate Ads?

Digital advertising is an important part of your marketing plan, so how can you get the best return on your marketing investment? The key is to capture and convert leads from your social media’s sphere of influence. But, how does Facebook® determine when and where your ad will appear, and why do some audiences cost more to reach than others? An important part of your marketing plan is understanding the science behind serving an ad to the right person at the right time, at the lowest possible cost per impression.

Be sure to join PNC’s complimentary webinar to learn how Facebook decides who sees your ads and how you can use that knowledge to boost your real estate business. After attending this webinar, you will know how to serve your ads to audiences that are full of potential buyers and sellers.

This educational webinar will be hosted by internet marketing professional, Jim Marks, and will be offered during two different sessions in November. Reserve your spot today!

When: Tuesday, November 14 or Thursday, November 16

1-Hour Duration: 9 a.m. PT/11 a.m. CT/Noon ET

