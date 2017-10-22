The Ultimate Client Experience: Are You Providing World-Class Service?

When was the last time you had an ultimate customer experience? What experience(s) did you tell your friends about, and are those still top-of-mind for you? In your real estate business, do your clients experience a world-class process?

Last year, I had the pleasure of flying business class on Korean Air to Vietnam. The service was over the top, and set a new bar for air travel. Several years ago, Korean Air was one of the worst airlines, and today, they’re one of the best because they learned how to provide the ultimate customer experience.

Are your clients telling their friends about the amazing experience they had working with you? If they are, congratulations! If not, let’s dive into how you can create an over-the-top experience that your clients will go out of their way to tell everyone about.

Content Square 1.

The only way to exceed a client’s expectations is to ask what they expect. We survey every client who works with us to get feedback on the service we provided. Many years ago, one of my best buyer’s agents was devastated by a survey she received.

On a scale of one to five, where three is average, she received a three. She was upset because she felt she had done an amazing job; however, she had failed to ask about the client’s previous buying experience.

The client had a previous experience that set the bar high, and by not asking, my agent had already failed to meet their expectations, and the service the client received was just average when compared to their previous experience.

Content Square 2.

In order to provide the ultimate client experience, we must have systems and procedures in place. This plan takes a lead and turns it into a prospect, a prospect into a customer, and a customer into a client. You need a plan that turns every client into a successful homebuyer or seller. Every step of the process needs to be detailed so that every aspect of buying or selling a home with you can be executed to perfection.

Your plans need to be implemented into your CRM (Customer Relationship Manager). A CRM is a database that allows you to keep track of all your clients, appointments and business processes. Build out action plans for each aspect of your business with specific details on how to take the task from A to Z.

How many action plans do you need? One for every aspect of your business. Here are a few examples:

Content Square 3.

Listing appointment follow-up plan

Marketing plan

Contract to offer acceptance plan (seller and buyer)

Pending escrow to closing plan (seller and buyer)

Post-closing follow-up plan (seller and buyer)

Buyer consultation plan

Showing homes and offer plan

Having action plans aren’t only essential to delivering world-class service, but they also allow us to predict a successful outcome.

Nate Martinez is the broker/co-owner at RE/MAX Professionals in Glendale, Ariz. Nate has 30 years of experience in real estate, is seasoned in negotiations and holds the prestigious ABR®, CRS, GRI, e-PRO® and SFR® designations, among other certifications. He firmly believes in the value of education, having trained hundreds of real estate professionals as a speaker, and is currently a coach with Workman Success Systems. Contact him at natem@remax.net.



For more information, please visit www.workmansuccesssystems.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.