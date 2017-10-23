Jack Conway & Company Awarded RELOÂ® Quality Certification

Massachusetts-based Jack Conway & Company, Inc. has been awarded the RELOÂ®Â Quality Certification from Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldÂ® (LeadingRE), LeadingRE recently announced. The RELOÂ® Quality Certification (RQC) quantifies and qualifies true relocation service excellence.Â Modeled after the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, it was created by LeadingRE to provide measurable standards for the pursuit of relocation excellence.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Jack Conway to the esteemed group of firms that have been awarded the RQC,” says Pam O’Connor, president and CEO of LeadingRE. “Their relocation department has distinguished itself by going beyond expected quality service, demonstrating industry leadership and continuously focusing on customers and results.”

“We are so proud to have earned this highly-esteemed certification,” says Carol Conway Bulman, president and CEO of Jack Conway & Company. “As far back as my father’s involvement in helping found Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Conway has been committed to providing the highest level of service for all of our clients, whether they are moving next door or across the globe. I am so grateful for the members of our relocation team who are committed to being outstanding in every way.”

Content Square 1.

To receive the certification, Jack Conway & Company’s relocation department completed a rigorous and lengthy application process overseen by a committee of leading industry professionals. Virtually every aspect of the company’s relocation operation was reviewed thoroughly, using specific criteria to evaluate performance and production, staffing, training and continuing education, quality and scope of service for relocation clients, program marketing, customer satisfaction, technology resources, office facilities, and more.

For more information, please visit LeadingRE.com/aboutus/membercredentials.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.