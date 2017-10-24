Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Charlotte Metro Area

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has added Paracle LLC in Fort Mill, S.C., to its franchise network, entering the Charlotte metropolitan area, the company recently announced. The newly-named Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle, led by broker/owners Chris Cramer and Lucas Mudrey, will serve the Charlotte metro area.

“We have always seen ourselves as a gateway to a new lifestyle, because our relationships don’t just end at closing,” says Cramer. “The fact that we could partner with a similarly-minded lifestyle brand reaffirmed our existing value proposition. The team is excited about the institutional awareness a brand that’s been around since the 1920s brings to our work, as well as the exclusive marketing tools and databases that will help to exponentially grow the business.”



“Our name means to ‘counsel’ or ‘advise,’ and this spirit enabled us to quickly understand the tremendous opportunity that joining forces with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate would be for our brokerage,” says Mudrey. “We have always supported our team by working with them to fill any gaps and enable the most comprehensive approach to supporting homebuyers and sellers, while encouraging a family dynamic that is unique to who we are. This new relationship is an extension of that mission.”

“Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle brings 30 years of combined experience across the dynamic Charlotte metro area, a region that is a major draw for young professionals thanks to a diverse economy, affordable homes and great schools,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “With proximity to both the coast and the Blue Ridge Mountains, it blends the best of Southern hospitality with a hip, eclectic vibe. We look forward to helping Chris Cramer and Lucas Mudrey grow their business in this unique and exciting area that is so full of possibilities.”

