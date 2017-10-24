Coldwell Banker Real Estate Announces Award Winners

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC announced the winners of its awards during the recent 2017 Generation Blue Experience, the company’s conference:

Coldwell Banker Chandler Barton Spirit Award

Gökhan Taş, President, Coldwell Banker Turkey, Istanbul, Turkey

Named after Chandler Barton, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate from 1989 to 1996, this coveted annual award is presented to the sales associate, manager, broker or owner who exemplifies the legendary “can do” attitude of Barton, who passed away earlier this year. Barton helped make Coldwell Banker one of the nation’s strongest real estate organizations, leaving a lasting impact on the brand that still remains today.

Taş’ passion for sales introduced him to the real estate industry in 2006, when he started out as a broker after finishing medical school. After deciding that selling real estate was his true passion, Taş began to pursue his dream. Three years into his career, he ranked as the No. 1 commercial sales agent for both Turkey and Europe, and in 2013 joined Coldwell Banker as president of Coldwell Banker Turkey. In just four years leading Coldwell Banker Turkey, Taş has grown the brand from six offices to 125 with a network of 1,500 real estate professionals in an especially challenging time for Turkey. Despite the turbulence the country has faced over the past two years, Taş has persevered, determined to exemplify the profound strength of his nation.

Coldwell Banker Preserving the Trust Award

Robin Peterson, President (Retired), Coldwell Banker Burnet, Edina, Minn.

The Preserving the Trust Award honors a member of the Coldwell Banker network who has consistently and successfully exemplified the heritage of high standards, trust, loyalty and customer service throughout his or her affiliation with the Coldwell Banker brand.

Peterson’s 40 years in the real estate industry were spent on a fast track to success. In her time as president of Coldwell Banker Burnet from 2000 to 2017, Peterson led the organization to become the top real estate company in the Twin Cities and dedicated her free time to improving the real estate industry. She earned the Graduate, REALTOR Institute® (GRI) designation, served on the Board of Directors for the Minnesota Association of REALTORS® and the Minnesota Homeownership Center and is a member of the Minnesota Business Partnership. Peterson was proudly recognized with several leadership accolades for her professional achievements, including being named on the list of 51 of the Twin Cities Most Influential Women by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Now in retirement, Peterson still holds her real estate license with Coldwell Banker Burnet.

Coldwell Banker Hero of the Year Award

Sabrina Cohen, Agent, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, Miami, Fla.

The Coldwell Banker brand is known worldwide for its charitable efforts. The real estate company and network support the efforts of a seemingly limitless number of diverse organizations ranging from Adopt-a-Pet.com, Habitat for Humanity and Toys for Tots to hundreds of localized programs. The Coldwell Banker Hero of the Year embodies the brand’s passion for giving back to the communities it serves.

Cohen is an inspiration to the Miami Beach and Coldwell Banker community alike. In addition to being a successful sales representative with Coldwell Banker Miami, Cohen dedicates countless hours leading the Sabrina Cohen Foundation (SCF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to developing adaptive fitness and recreational programs that provide a better quality of life for individuals living with paralysis and various disabilities. As someone who has been living with a disability for more than 20 years, she has a firsthand understanding of how to accommodate for special needs. In May of 2016, Cohen helped launch “Adaptive Beach Days,” a twice-a-month Miami Beach program that offers disabled people a chance to safely experience the ocean. Additionally, the SCF is working with the City of Miami Beach to create the first fully-accessible beach, playground and adaptive recreation center for those living with special needs.

The Chandler Barton Spirit, Preserving the Trust and Hero of the Year awards recognize the sales associate, manager, and broker/owner affiliated with the Coldwell Banker brand who best exemplify leadership, business excellence and service to others. The winners were nominated by their peers and selected from approximately 88,000 independent sales professionals affiliated with the Coldwell Banker network worldwide.

“I’m continuously inspired by the dedication and commitment Coldwell Banker agents and brokers display in their work and community,” says Charlie Young, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “This year’s award recipients embody the hardworking and compassionate spirit we admire and encourage in the Coldwell Banker community. We’re proud to recognize their achievements and continual effort to strengthen the real estate industry.”

