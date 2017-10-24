Motto Mortgage Brokerage Franchise Opportunities Available in All 50 States

Motto Mortgage, the mortgage brokerage franchise member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands, is selling mortgage brokerage franchises in all 50 states, the company recently announced. The brand has already sold more than 40 franchises across the country, including over 20 that have already opened their doors, since launching in Oct. 2016.

“Now that Motto Mortgage franchises are open, we’ve witnessed the extraordinarily high level of customer service our loan originators provide,” says Motto Franchising President Ward Morrison. “We want customers to have access to the Motto Mortgage experience in every marketplace. Potential owners from across the country have been patiently waiting for us to open this opportunity up to them so they can improve the overall experience associated with buying a home.”

RE/MAX franchisee and Motto Mortgage Plus Broker/Owner Freddy Rodriguez never thought about joining the mortgage industry until RE/MAX Co-CEO Dave Liniger and Morrison presented the franchising brand. Rodriguez decided owning his own Motto Mortgage franchise was an opportunity to complement his successful RE/MAX brokerage in Houston.

“The best thing about Motto Mortgage is that our loan originators can look for great loans for borrowers with several different wholesale lenders,” says Rodriguez. “We provide borrowers with competitive rates, close loans quickly, keep closing costs low and, generally, give consumers a better deal. I’m a true believer in the American Dream and my hope is that the addition of a Motto Mortgage franchise in the area will help more people become homeowners.”

With Motto Mortgage, experienced mortgage professionals can benefit from tools, resources and proximity to a local real estate brokerage. Motto Mortgage loan originators have access to competitive loan options from various top wholesale lenders and are not bound to the products of one specific lender.

For more information, please visit www.mottomortgage.com.



