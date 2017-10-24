Script Your Way to Super Sales Success

Ask any entrepreneur what they need to make more sales, and no matter their profession, they will most likely say leads!

But the truth is, leads aren’t enough, and just like referrals, they’re simply one part of our business. What really counts is the conversion rate, which explains a great deal about the quality of the lead and the quality of the system used to convert that lead into a closed transaction.

The difference between succeeding and struggling lies in the word “engage.” The challenge is to shift the mindset of the agent from focusing on the acquisition of more leads to a higher conversion rate for leads already generated.

The best strategy for converting more leads to profits might just be in the “conversation” that begins the moment the prospect raises his or her hand and ends with a closed transaction. The evidence lies in the scripting and resources top agents use to achieve an impressive conversion rate.

During RISMedia’s ACE webinar this past September, superstar lead converter Mark Seiden (with input from Sara Guldi)* explained that using scripts and dialogues is like using core math. When you understand the power and premise of the activity, you build confidence and have a better understanding of how to provide the leadership to help prospects with their specific needs.

Myths About Scripts

It’s not about memorizing someone else’s words, but rather, understanding the reasons for objections and how to best determine what that prospect needs to meet their real estate objectives.

Automation Often Leads to Abdication

Automation is great, but it leads to abdication when a personal connection is missing. Consider deploying multiple channels to connect. Mark Boyland, super team leader from New York, states that his team prefers calling over emailing to keep the connection personal and consistent. Knowing what to say, he says, is key to advancing the connection to more sales.

Automation With the Personal Touch

Mike Coke of Terra Firma Realty in Wisconsin launched a comprehensive outreach to sellers via direct mail, a Facebook ad for $5 and a landing page offering information about the pros and cons of a seller’s market. This piqued sellers’ interest about finding out the current value of their home when they registered online to get a free property evaluation.

Once the prospect signed up, it set the stage for a follow-up contact that allowed the team to use a three-page scripted outline to determine their level of motivation.

If the prospect was interested in a more accurate competitive market analysis, the response was different than the reply to the homeowner who was solely interested in staying in their home. Other options became available when more information was exchanged, guided by a good script.

When the team used scripts to better understand the needs and interests of the prospect, they could confidently offer information that fit each individual’s needs beyond the scope of an automated drip system—and with impressive results.

Scripts take practice, customizing and great delivery. Change your attitude and brush up on great scripts to convert more of your leads to sold.

