Watson Realty Corp. and 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Announce Partnership

Watson Realty Corp. has partnered with 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty (2-10 HBW) for 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty’s home warranty systems and appliances coverage, the company recently announced. The partnership will help homebuyers purchasing a home with Watson Realty Corp. mitigate risk, save money and prepare for the unexpected.

“We are extremely excited to work with the fine people at 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty,” says Ed Forman, president of Watson Realty Corp. “Together, we will foster an experience with unparalleled customer service that not only puts our buyers into their dream home, but also protects them from unforeseen breakdowns and expenses.”

“Watson Realty Corp. is a tremendous organization with an outstanding reputation for providing a client experience that is second to none,” says Lisa Halbleib, vice president of REALTOR® Sales at 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty. “This partnership is centered on bolstering that homeowner experience, and we do that by enabling the professionals at Watson to protect their customers with industry-leading systems and appliances coverage and world class service from 2-10 HBW.”



