Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty Announces New Leadership Team Members

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty has appointed two new members to its leadership team, Doris Behrens and Joni Tabano, the company recently announced. Behrens has been named managing broker of the company’s Delray Beach office, while Tabano has been named managing broker of the company’s Boynton Beach and Wellington offices.

“We are excited to have [Doris and Joni] join our leadership team!” says Carol Hill, regional vice president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty. “[Doris’ and Joni’s] dedication to the industry and impeccable reputation for integrity, enthusiastic attitude and drive for success are the perfect match for our growing team! I am confident that [they] will excel as the [leaders] of our [offices] and in the strategic growth of our sales professionals and our Northeast Region!”

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty’s reputation of strength, integrity, trust, and excellence is outstanding,” says Behrens, a 12-year veteran of the real estate industry. “I am proud to be associated with such a forward-thinking company and the globally respected Berkshire Hathaway brand. I am honored to serve our communities in this leadership role and look forward to working with our Delray Beach sales professionals!”

“I am excited about this new role and am honored to be provided the leadership opportunity within our well respected and admired organization!” says Tabano, a 25-plus-year veteran of the real estate industry. “I look forward to sharing my 20-plus years of real estate and coaching experience with our sales professionals to be able to further expand our market share and serve our customers within the community.”



For more information, please visit www.BHHSFloridaRealty.com.



