By Zoe Eisenberg

Former Historic Church Offers Sweet Living Space in Savannah
Editor’s Note: This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. See what else is cookin’ now at blog.rismedia.com:

After functioning as a church for 120 years, this gorgeous historic property in Savannah, Ga., has been transformed into a sprawling two-condo living space, offering four bedrooms, four bathrooms and all the stained glass detailing you could possibly hope for.

Sleek and expansive, this lovingly restored home—originally built in 1889 and known as Sanctuary Place—has ample character, with exposed brick, high ceilings, open living spaces, intricately carved entry doors and charming nooks throughout. Snuggle up in the wide lofted bedroom or sink into a deep tub in the bell tower bath. Winner of the Historic Preservation Award, the two side-by-side condos could be merged into one large family home, or used as rental properties.

Listed by: Jessica L. Kelly, Engel & Völkers
Listed for: $1,100,000

Image Credit: Engel & Völkers

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.

