LeadingRE Names Dan Nelson VP, Performance Excellence

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has named Dan Nelson vice president of Performance Excellence, the network recently announced. Nelson, based in the network’s Chicago, Ill., office, is overseeing all online and offline learning and development initiatives for LeadingRE members and staff, with a focus on performance and results.

“Dan has a proven record of tying learning to performance results, with a deep understanding of how adults absorb and retain information in a way that makes it relevant to specific business goals, current market trends and personal learning styles,” says Pam O’Connor, president and CEO of LeadingRE. “We are thrilled to have him on our team to support not only our member real estate professionals in 65 countries, but also our 110-person corporate staff.”

Among Nelson’s core responsibilities will be managing Institute, LeadingRE’s award-winning online learning platform for members. Nelson will oversee instructional design, content development, financial management and technology for the program, which currently has a library of over 350 proprietary courses and recently marked its one-millionth course enrollment. Nelson will also participate in managing content for the network’s extensive conference offerings, including its flagship event, LeadingRE Conference Week for brokers, agents and sales managers, as well as marketing, technology and relocation professionals. Other events include regional Forums, specialized-audience workshops and LeadingRE’s Global Symposium.

Bringing more than a decade of experience delivering online and offline learning initiatives in a cross section of industries, Nelson specializes in presenting complex concepts in relevant terms that align with specific objectives, in a variety of formats suitable for adult learners. Most recently as director, Product Management for the largest textbook and learning company in the U.S., Nelson drove the online product roadmap for learning technology. Additional experience in the real estate space includes serving as product director for a company specializing in restoring turn-of-the-century homes.

