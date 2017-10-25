Serve Sellers Better With Great Communication Skills: 3 Books That Can Help

The following information is provided by the Center for REALTOR® Development (CRD).

Our featured course for 25 percent off this month at the Center for REALTOR® Development is the Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) Designation course, which is the main requirement towards obtaining the Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) Designation from the Real Estate Business Institute (REBI), an affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). Both the course and the designation address the expertise required to ensure an exceptional experience when representing sellers in property transactions.

Naturally, selling a home can be a very stressful situation for both the client and the REALTOR®. There is so much to consider, such as getting the home ready for sale, arriving at the optimal listing price, and dealing with offers and negotiations. Effective communication skills can help make any challenging experience a little bit easier to get through. As their trusted advisor, your clients will be looking to you to model effective and assertive communication, especially in high stakes or stressful situations.

Content Square 1.

As natural communicators and negotiators, real estate agents excel; however, even the best of us can always improve a little, and can benefit from a refresher. Below are three classic books on the topic for you to consider:

When I Say No, I Feel Guilty by Manuel J. Smith – This classic on assertiveness from the 1970s spells out your basic human rights and shows you how to effectively advocate for yourself and others in all kinds of situations, from business to personal. It includes an analysis of why people often feel guilty saying no in the first place (hint: it starts in childhood), and detailed scripts to follow for specific circumstances.

Power Phrases! The Perfect Words to Say It Right and Get the Results You Want by Meryl Runion – After not speaking up when her husband was stricken by a grave but possibly preventable illness, Runion made effective communication her passion. She has written an entire series of books, which you can review on her website, speakstrong.com. This one here is our favorite, and is a great introduction to her principles to help you “say what you mean, mean what you say, without being mean when you say it.”

Content Square 2.

Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When the Stakes Are High by Kerry Patterson & Joseph Grenny – Another classic that is well-regarded by the business community and often used as the cornerstone for team-building encounters, this book offers specific strategies that respect and enhance the great power of dialogue. It offers advice on how to maintain a “safe” space to stay engaged, even in spite of fear or anger—to help all parties work through the dialogue together and increase the chances of getting what they want.

The Center for REALTOR® Development is a distinct online platform devoted to lifelong learning, career advancement, and specialized credentials for real estate professionals. Its educational offerings provide REALTORS® with the expertise to build their businesses, better serve clients, and differentiate themselves in a competitive marketplace.



For more information, please visit RISMedia’s new online learning portal from NAR’s Center for REALTOR® Development (CRD) and the Learning Library. Here, real estate professionals can sign up for online professional development courses, industry designations, certifications, CE credits, Code of Ethics programs and more. NAR’s CRD also offers monthly specials and important education updates. New users will need to register for an account.



Content Square 3.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.