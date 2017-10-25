ShowingTime Showing Index Increases 7.3 Percent Year-Over-Year

ShowingTime’s Showing Index™ in September increased 7.3 percent at the national level from one year ago, with the Northeast having the highest year-over-year increase in showings at 11.5 percent, the company recently announced. Showings in the Midwest, South and West also increased, 8.3 percent, 7 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

“Hurricane Irma had a significant impact on showing activity in coastal areas from Florida to South Carolina, with some markets seeing a 10 to 30 percent decrease compared to last September,” says Danill Cherkasskiy, chief analytics officer at ShowingTime. “Other areas in the South not affected by Irma actually saw a substantial year-over-year increase, which explains why the region as a whole experienced only a slight increase. It will be interesting to monitor the South’s showing activity in the coming months to see if demand quickly bounces back, or remains somewhat subdued until the first quarter of 2018.”

The Index tracks the average number of appointments received on an active listing during the month.

