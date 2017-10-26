Black Knight and Homebot Announce Strategic Alliance on Mobile Engagement Solution for Real Estate

Black Knight, Inc., and Homebot have announced a strategic alliance to offer Homebot’s client engagement tool to the real estate industry.

The Homebot application is a mobile-centric, interactive solution that enables real estate professionals to continuously engage their client base and help maintain long-term relationships. Leveraging Black Knight’s nationwide property database and analytics, including its automated valuation models, the Homebot application delivers actionable data to consumers to help them make informed home finance decisions and increase their wealth.

“With the Homebot application, we are expanding on our strategy of providing the real estate industry with cutting-edge, mobile and collaborative tools that facilitate interactivity between real estate professionals and their clients,” said Black Knight Data & Analytics Group Executive and President Kevin Coop. “Using Homebot, we can help industry professionals maintain long-term relationships with clients by providing valuable, actionable data, to help drive more business.”

“Every year, real estate professionals spend a considerable amount of time and money on lead generation,” says Ernie Graham, CEO of Homebot. “Homebot offers an affordable, proven and automated way to keep agents top of mind with their clients, even after a sale has closed. By re-engaging an agent’s entire client base every month with valuable wealth-building information, Homebot helps generate new referrals and increase comparable market analysis volume for new listings. It fundamentally changes long-term client retention and engagement. Our strategic alliance with Black Knight provides us with access to the company’s nationwide leading data and analytics, so we can offer this unique and valuable solution across the U.S.”

Homebot offers consumers access to the application on the device of their choice, such as smartphones, tablets, even desktops. The solution leverages technology, including bots—small pieces of computer code that automatically gather the data and distill it in a clear, easy-to-understand format. Consumers receive a highly personalized monthly report that lets them know the value of their homes and how much wealth can be built from their properties. The report includes current value, available equity, potential rental and property investment income, tips for saving money on mortgage payments, purchasing power for trading up to a new home, and much more.

The interactive application facilitates collaboration between real estate agents and consumers by allowing the homeowner to easily connect to the agent for more information. Branded to the real estate professional, the solution provides agents and brokers with a powerful client engagement tool. Additionally, the homeowner can share the application with friends and family—so they can also receive personalized reports, generating more potential leads for agents.

The solution also supports real estate brokerages that have in-house or affiliated mortgage lending capabilities by offering branding with both the agent and lender information, helping not only to generate more listings, but also opportunities for first and second mortgages, refinances and home equity lines.



For more information, please visit www.blackknightinc.com or www.homebot.ai.



