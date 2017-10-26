                        RISMedia's ACE
Consumer Confidence in Earnings Pulls Back

Consumer confidence in their earnings has pulled back, with more in the September 2017 Survey of Consumer Expectations (SCE) by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York expressing less optimism about their household’s financial situation.

The consumers surveyed expect a 3.0 percent change in home prices. Those surveyed also expect the median inflation rate to be 2.5 percent in one year and 2.8 percent in three years. The likelihood of finding a job, based on their perceptions, is up to 59.2 percent, closing in on a survey high.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of New York

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.

