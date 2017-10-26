HouseCanary and Dart Appraisal Partner to Innovate on the Agile Appraisal Platform

HouseCanary and Dart Appraisal have partnered to innovate on HouseCanary’s Agile Appraisal™ platform, HouseCanary recently announced. Dart Appraisal will continue to optimize Agile Appraisal’s speed of appraisal turnaround by leveraging Dart appraisers to fulfill Agile Appraisal orders. As part of the partnership agreement, Dart Appraisal will be rolling Agile Appraisal out to its nationwide panel of appraisers, who will be able to use the proprietary software and real estate data sets to complete accurate appraisals more quickly and with confidence.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with Dart Appraisal to bring efficiency, consistency and innovation to the appraisal fulfillment process,” says Alex Villacorta, PhD, executive vice president of Analytics at HouseCanary. “At HouseCanary, we’ve built a carefully curated platform of the industry’s most comprehensive set of data and analytics, and now we are pleased to equip Dart’s appraiser panel with our data and analytics platform so appraisers can focus on the areas of the assignment that are most important to the valuation analysis.”

“The valuation industry is constantly evolving, and it’s important that we offer unique, efficient and accurate products that meet our clients’ needs,” says Michael Dresden, president of Dart Appraisal. “The Agile Appraisal combines HouseCanary’s extensive set of data and analytics with the expertise and local knowledge of credentialed appraisers, which makes this product truly innovative.”

Launched in September, Agile Appraisal connects users to a network of licensed, geographically competent appraisers who are available on demand. The speed and efficiency of the new system allows users to cut the time needed for an appraisal to as little as five days and is also more affordable than the traditional process. By leveraging a robust real estate data set and proprietary algorithms to calculate a home’s value, the Agile Appraisal platform divides and conquers the appraisal process, giving appraisers freedom to focus on the valuation details that truly require their elevated skills and knowledge and saving them significant amounts of time.



