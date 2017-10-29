CoreLogic to Offer SavvyCard to Multiple Listing Clients

CoreLogic® has agreed to offer SavvyCard® to its multiple listing clients as a new social marketing service that helps subscribers deepen relationships with clients and prospects, the company recently announced. Under the agreement, CoreLogic is the exclusive distributor of SavvyCard to new SavvyCard users in the multiple listing channel, which includes more than 1 million real estate agents using CoreLogic solutions. SavvyCard is a social media marketing platform that leverages an agent’s personal and professional relationships to generate leads.

“Our recent focus has been all about innovation,” says Chris Bennett, executive leader of Real Estate Solutions for CoreLogic. “SavvyCard represents a powerful new way to market listings that we’re excited to offer to our clients. It’s so simple for real estate agents to push their listings straight to Facebook and other social platforms to generate leads. With SavvyCard, agents don’t need to host their own website or be a webmaster to get their social media marketing done.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with CoreLogic to expand the reach of SavvyCard,” says David Etheredge, co-founder and CEO of SavvyCard. “The value story for multiple listing organizations and their members is fantastic, and working with CoreLogic increases our ability to tell it. With central provisioning of SavvyCard, a multiple listing organization can provide every subscriber with a beautiful, ready-to-go mobile solution that easily pushes all new listings directly to their social media accounts.”

