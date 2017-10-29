Engel & VÃ¶lkers Opens Western Montana Shop

Engel & VÃ¶lkers has opened a new shop in Western Montana, the company recently announced. Engel & VÃ¶lkers Western Frontier is led by License Partner and Managing Broker Dawn Maddux, and serves homebuyers and sellers in Missoula, Bitterroot and surrounding area markets.

“Western Montana is a hidden gem that more and more people are discovering as an ideal primary or secondary home destination known for its natural beauty and expansive plots of land,” says Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & VÃ¶lkers Americas. “As the market continues to grow, Dawn’s earned reputation as Montana’s leading producer and unparalleled local expertise adds tremendous value to our network of top real estate professionals in best serving our clients from around the world.”

“Western Montana is in the midst of a real estate boom,” says Maddux. “This past year has been record-breaking for the area in terms of both demand and property value. As we’ve seen increased interest and investment domestically from buyers looking to escape the hustle and grind of city life, we’re excited to partner with Engel & VÃ¶lkers to open up Western Montana to the international market through the brand’s global network and fresh approach to marketing.”

In establishing Engel & VÃ¶lkers Western Frontier, Maddux brings with her two of the most notable listings currently on the market in Montana. The first, 598 Hampton Trail, is in the Stock Farm Club, a world-renowned golf club started by Charles Schwab and listed at $27.5 million, and the second is the stunning Shelter Island Estate, listed for $22.75 million.

For more information, please visit westernfrontier.evusa.com or www.evusa.com.

