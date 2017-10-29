Free Listing Service REVINRE, ‘Revolution in Real Estate,’ Launches

REVINRE, or “Revolution in Real Estate,” free for home sellers, has launched in Phoenix, Ariz., the company recently announced. Founded by Peter Hunt, REVINRE “aims to do the same thing to the real estate market that Charles Schwab and E-Trade did to stock brokers, the internet did to travel agents and ride share companies did to the taxi industry,” according to a company release.

“I’ve been in the real estate industry my entire life and until now, home sellers have only had two options: sell the house without an agent or list with an agent and agree to pay a customary commission, regardless of whether the best agent in the market is hired or not,” says Hunt, chairman and CEO. “That’s why I founded REVINRE—to offer a new option. We’ll list your home for free. No gimmicks and no restrictions—any residential property. You’ll get a distinctive sign installed and removed, professional advice to help with staging and photography, even an MLS (multiple listing service) insertion, posting on all major real estate websites, and much more.

“We want people to know that there is another option besides the ‘for sale by owner’ route or listing with a broker or agent, and this option will save the seller thousands of dollars,” Hunt says. “There’s so much access to information today. We’re giving consumers a chance to be part of the process.”

Content Square 1.

Home sellers will be able to list their property for free and be connected directly with potential buyers through REVINRE.com. Sellers will upload information and photos on their property to REVINRE.com. A REVINRE team member will follow up to make sure everything is accurate, post the house on major websites and the MLS, and inquire if the owner needs any other services.

There is no cost for the “List for Free” package, which includes additional services such as a response to all inquiries from all media, and relocation services in a new city. REVINRE will also offer additional packages and a la carte services. These packages are completely optional and the seller is under no obligation to purchase any of them. Additional packages include lock boxes, open house signs, professional photography, supplemental advertising, onsite property evaluation, professional staging services, and pricing strategy. A la carte services include third-party appraisal, home inspection, home warranty and contract-to-closing process management.

The company is planning to expand to other markets, according to the release.

Content Square 2.

Hunt concedes the traditional real estate industry may not like REVINRE, but says the time is right for change. He does not expect REVINRE to ever eliminate the truly professional, effective real estate agents.

“There will always be a place for the highly professional real estate agent,” says Hunt, “but now, at REVINRE, there is an efficient, professional option—a free option. We are driving change in the industry and empowering consumers.”



For more information, please visit REVINRE.com.

Content Square 3.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.