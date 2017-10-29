Howard Hanna Leader Recognized by ACAR With ‘Good Neighbor’ Award

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services President of Real Estate Brokerage Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, has been recognized by the Akron Cleveland Association of REALTORS® (ACAR) with its “Good Neighbor” award, the company recently announced. The award denotes a local REALTOR® who is making an extraordinary impact on the community through charitable and volunteer work.

Hanna was recognized for his philanthropic leadership: Howard Hanna offices have a long tradition of hosting “Choo Choo Chow Chow” fundraising events for children’s free care. Last year alone, they raised and donated nearly $400,000 to local children’s hospitals. The company has raised and donated more than $14 million to children’s free care and related activities since 1988.

In addition to holding “Chow Chow” events, the company’s offices have been collecting coats for the annual WTAM Coats for Kids campaign. This is the 20th year that Howard Hanna will be participating, and the company seeks to beat its coat collection number of 6,400 from last year.

Earlier this year, Hanna and the senior leadership team donated $10,000 to the REALTORS® Relief Foundation after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

“REALTORS are amazingly generous,” says Sandy Naragon, CEO of ACAR. “Hoby Hanna is an excellent example of how leadership, combined with that spirit of generosity, is truly making a difference in the communities they serve. Community outreach is a core service of the Akron Cleveland Association of REALTORS, and it is for that reason Hoby’s community service is being recognized.

“This award is also a terrific way to spotlight the great work being done by the Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund and the other organizations he serves,” Naragon says. “His reaction to my congratulating him was to be sure to mention all the others who give and serve. That was really special to hear.”

Kristine Burdick, president of Howard Hanna Midwest, nominated Hanna for the award.

“I nominated Hoby for the Good Neighbor award because he has had an extraordinary impact locally through his charitable and volunteer work,” says Burdick. “His involvement in the community is broad and vast.”

The 2017 Howard Hanna fundraising campaign is in full swing, with office “Chow Chow” events being held throughout Northeast Ohio. The local community is invited to attend any events to help Howard Hanna achieve its 2017 fundraising goals. For a complete list of all the “Chow Chow” events, please visit howardhanna.com/childrens-free-care-fund.



