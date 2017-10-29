Motto Mortgage Celebrates First Anniversary

Motto Mortgage, the mortgage brokerage franchise member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands, is celebrating its first anniversary, having launched on Oct. 25, 2016, the company recently announced. The franchisor has more than 20 franchises already open in Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas.

“Motto Mortgage has been an exciting and revolutionary concept for our team to develop and expand throughout the country,” says Motto Franchising President Ward Morrison. “We’ve achieved our original goal of disrupting the traditional mortgage industry by offering proximity to real estate brokerages and providing access to competitive loan options from numerous top wholesale lenders. I congratulate the entire Motto Mortgage team and our network of brokers and loan originators for a prosperous first year.”

“The first year of any franchise system is critical, as it requires putting significant infrastructure in place and having your prototype well established,” says Dr. Ben C. Litalien, founder and principal of FranchiseWell, LLC, a consulting practice dedicated to the improvement and enhancement of franchising. “Motto Mortgage rests on the backbone of the RE/MAX foundation, giving it access to the unparalleled credibility of a world-class brand.”

A Motto Mortgage franchise near a real estate brokerage means homebuyers can work with a real estate agent to find a home and with a Motto Mortgage loan originator to secure financing in offices at one location. Motto Mortgage franchises are increasing competition in the industry, resulting in more options and a better customer experience for consumers. Importantly, Motto Mortgage loan originators are not bound to the products of one specific lender but have access to quality loan options from various sources.

