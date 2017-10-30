Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Welcomes Real Property Advisors, LLC

Greensboro, Ga.-based Real Property Advisors, LLC has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the HSF Affiliates LLC company recently announced. The firm will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RPA Realty, and serve Lake Oconee and Lake Sinclair.

“We want to grow our brokerage operation and determined the best way to accomplish that objective was to align with a premium brand,” says James Reynolds, broker/owner. “We chose Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for its broad appeal in the marketplace, particularly among consumers buying and selling properties around the lakes and surrounding areas.”

“Our new brand carries the name of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., one of the world’s most trusted and respected corporations,” says Peter Field, managing broker. “We believe real estate consumers and agents alike will appreciate the marketing potential of the brand and use it to their advantage.”

Content Square 1.

“James, Peter and the team have a terrific company that’s poised for growth,” says Gino Blefari, CEO and president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We’re eager to support them every step of the way.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RPA Realty will grow in the middle-Georgia areas surrounding its Greensboro headquarters and expand its agent count over the next three years, Field says.

“We’re looking for top agents with a specific set of skills and values,” says Field. “They must operate with integrity, provide outstanding service and love the business of helping people achieve their real estate dreams.”

Content Square 2.

With the transition, RPA Realty sales professionals gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Global Network Platform, a tool suite focusing on lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production and distribution and more. The brand also provides national and international marketing support, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection for high-end listings.

“As an independent brokerage, we couldn’t organically develop these resources,” Reynolds says. “Our agents are now equipped with leading-edge tools that will help them be even more efficient and effective for their clients.”

For more information, please visit www.bhhsrparealty.com or www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.



Content Square 3.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.