Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Expands in Iowa

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate has added its latest Iowa brokerage, Cedar Rapids-based URealty, to its franchise network, the company recently announced. The newly-named Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Corridor, led by broker/owner Alissa Gardner, will serve Cedar Rapids.

“People do business with us because we have a big heart as well as a high standard of professionalism—ideals we recognized in Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s core values,” says Gardner. “In so many cases, the real estate industry is only relevant to the consumer every seven years or so when it’s time to sell a house. BHGRE differs in that the brand is interwoven into the consumer’s daily life. That connection will enable us to seamlessly grow and better communicate our ongoing commitment to the Cedar Rapids community.”

“Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Corridor brings more than 10 years of experience in the dynamic Cedar Rapids, Iowa, market—an important hub in the American Heartland,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “This dynamic and growing area, dubbed ‘Silicon Prairie’ thanks to a booming tech startup scene and academic institutions like the nearby University of Iowa, is a draw for talent from around the country. We look forward to helping Alissa Gardner expand her business in this revitalized community.”



For more information, please visit www.bhgcorridor.com or www.BHGRE.com.



Content Square 1.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.