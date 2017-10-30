Engel & VÃ¶lkers Opens Golden Isles Shop

Engel & VÃ¶lkers has opened a new shop on St. Simons Island, Ga., the eighth shop in the state, the company recently announced. Engel & VÃ¶lkers Golden Isles is led by License Partner John Hallman IV and Managing Partner Melissa Hallman and serves homebuyers and sellers on St. Simons Island, Sea Island, Jekyll Island, Brunswick and Glynn counties, along with Camden and McIntosh counties.

“Long known for its rich history, beautiful landscapes and desirable waterfront homes, the Golden Isles area is a choice market for Engel & VÃ¶lkers,” says Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & VÃ¶lkers Americas. “John and his team have a strong understanding of the unique local real estate and the vision to bring our brand to the covetable Golden Isles area. By incorporating the Engel & VÃ¶lkers customer-centric approach and leveraging our global network, they will be able to extend interest for their listings locally, throughout North America and across the world.”

“The influx of new domestic and international buyers to the Golden Isles makes this an ideal time to bring Engel & VÃ¶lkers’ fresh approach to our market,” says Hallman. “These new buyers are drawn to the area’s five-star resort amenities, Southern hospitality and distinct luxe lifestyle that the Golden Isles area provides. Engel & VÃ¶lkers’ reputation for delivering white-glove service across its global network will without a doubt attract and exceed the expectations of our area clientele.”



Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit goldenisles.evusa.com or www.evusa.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.