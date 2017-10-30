Long & Foster Introduces New Agent Websites

Long & Foster Real Estate has launched new modern and responsive agent websites, the company recently announced. Similar to LongandFoster.com, the new sites allow consumers to find the home they are looking for quickly and easily on any type of device. All Long & Foster agents are offered their own personalized site, which is full of valuable content that they can customize to add their own voice and personality and showcase their real estate expertise and unique value proposition.

“We worked with some of the best in their industries to create our all-new agent websites,” says Barry Redler, CMO for The Long & Foster Companies, parent of Long & Foster Real Estate. “The results allow us to offer fresh design options that are easily customizable and consistent with the appearance and functionality of the award-winning LongandFoster.com. We provide our Long & Foster sales associates with a modern, turnkey website solution that helps them easily create a great online presence. This gives them a leg up on their competition, helping them maintain and grow a successful real estate business.”

Long & Foster agents have the ability to personalize their sites with a variety of templates, custom imagery and articles. They can create unique content pages, which tell their own real estate story, and add local market reports to their sites, highlighting their expertise in a specific real estate market. Consumers visiting their Long & Foster agent’s new website can easily contact that agent through features such as the one-click “Add to Contacts” button and the click-to-call or click-to-text functionality. Long & Foster agents also have the option to engage with their website visitors using an online chat tool, which allows them to communicate with potential clients in real-time directly from their smartphone.

In addition, when a visitor is searching for a property on a Long & Foster agent website, all properties are “presented by” the agent who owns the site, which helps drive even more leads to that real estate associate. All the sites also have the same robust search functionality as LongandFoster.com, enabling visitors to browse by a variety of criteria, yet they still maintain the agent’s customized website design.

