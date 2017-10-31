ASA and NAIFA Merge to Form ‘One of Largest’ Appraiser Networks

The American Society of Appraisers (ASA) and the National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers (NAIFA) have agreed to the merger of NAIFA into ASA, the organizations recently announced. The merger will add nearly 800 new members to ASA’s more than 5,000 multidiscipline credentialed valuation professionals in over 75 countries and 63 chapters throughout the world, creating one of the largest networks of U.S. professional real estate appraisers. Boards for both organizations, along with their respective memberships, overwhelmingly approved the merger at each organization’s annual meeting in October.

“With the combined strengths of ASA and NAIFA, we will be able to help our members better leverage the programs and resources we offer and ensure that we are helping them learn how to best serve the needs of their clients,” says Sharon A. Desfor, international president of ASA.

“By joining our organizations, increasing our size, offering greater resources, investing in new education initiatives and providing influential advocacy, we are giving our members every advantage possible,” says David Doering, president of NAIFA.

Content Square 1.

For appraisers, the merger creates greater access to leading professional development and accreditation programs, as well as a larger pool of experienced experts for networking, referrals or review services. It will also produce an even more powerful effort at the local, state and national level when advocating for appraiser rights and important appraisal professional related legislation, while for consumers, businesses or government agencies who order appraisal services, the merger significantly expands the number of credentialed professionals in ASA’s free “Find an Appraiser” Referral System.

Questions about the merger may be directed to mergerinfo@appraisers.org or (800) 272-8258.

For more information, please visit www.appraisers.org or www.naifa.com.



Content Square 2.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.