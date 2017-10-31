Engel & VÃ¶lkers Miami Names Alexandra Elfmont EVP

Engel & VÃ¶lkers Miami has named Alexandra Elfmont executive vice president, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Florida recently announced. Elfmont, formerly vice president of Marketing for the Development division of Cervera Real Estate, will be responsible for collaborating with Engel & VÃ¶lkers Miami License Partner and President Irving Padron to implement overall strategy, sales management, business development, recruitment, retention and to inspire and support Advisors for continued success and growth.

“Alexandra’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made her a key addition to our team,” says Padron. “We view her appointment as a sign of our commitment to being the leading company in our market. We are very fortunate that we were able to find someone of Alexandra’s caliber to fulfill this role. I’m confident that she will be instrumental in propelling our current team to greater success and growing the company as a whole.”

“I joined Engel & VÃ¶lkers due to its reputation as a luxury real estate company, positioned around its local expertise in every market they serve,” says Elfmont. “It’s a unique opportunity to lead the top luxury brand in a major global market.”



