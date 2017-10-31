This Friday: Get Up Close and Personal With the Future of Real Estate Technology

New real estate products are a dime a dozen, but there are always a handful emerging that will stand the test of time and become industry fixtures. This Friday, you’ll have a chance to learn about where technology is going and where markets are headed from the hottest real estate tech start-ups in the U.S. During interactive five-minute presentations onsite at the REALTORS® Conference & Expo in Chicago, you’ll hear from the founders of this year’s Reach Accelerator firms and get to test drive their products. Mark your calendars for this great opportunity:

REach® Technology Accelerator

Nov. 3, 2017

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Location: McCormick Place, West Building

Room W190 B

Here are just four of the break-through technology firms that will be providing a window into the future of the industry:

Content Square 1.

HouseCanary differentiates real estate professionals with “the why behind a home’s value” — the most complete and accurate home valuations and predictive analytics for every block and property in the U.S.

differentiates real estate professionals with “the why behind a home’s value” — the most complete and accurate home valuations and predictive analytics for every block and property in the U.S. Relola helps REALTORS® shine as local experts with an interactive, social media map of vetted places, listings and businesses in their community to broadcast to buyers and sellers in their area.

helps REALTORS® shine as local experts with an interactive, social media map of vetted places, listings and businesses in their community to broadcast to buyers and sellers in their area. Notarize allows borrowers to eSign and notarize the entire loan package online with a notary via video call, significantly speeding up mortgage transactions.

allows borrowers to eSign and notarize the entire loan package online with a notary via video call, significantly speeding up mortgage transactions. Immoviewer makes DIY virtual tour software for real estate properties; real estate professionals can capture a virtual home tour on a smartphone in 30 minutes.

For more information on this event, click here.