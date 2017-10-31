This Friday: Get Up Close and Personal With the Future of Real Estate Technology

New real estate products are a dime a dozen, but there are always a handful emerging that will stand the test of time and become industry fixtures. This Friday, you’ll have a chance to learn about where technology is going and where markets are headed from the hottest real estate tech start-ups in the U.S. During interactive five-minute presentations onsite at the REALTORS® Conference & Expo in Chicago, you’ll hear from the founders of this year’s Reach Accelerator firms and get to test drive their products. Mark your calendars for this great opportunity:
REach® Technology Accelerator
Nov. 3, 2017
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Location: McCormick Place, West Building
Room W190 B
Here are just four of the break-through technology firms that will be providing a window into the future of the industry:
- HouseCanary differentiates real estate professionals with “the why behind a home’s value” — the most complete and accurate home valuations and predictive analytics for every block and property in the U.S.
- Relola helps REALTORS® shine as local experts with an interactive, social media map of vetted places, listings and businesses in their community to broadcast to buyers and sellers in their area.
- Notarize allows borrowers to eSign and notarize the entire loan package online with a notary via video call, significantly speeding up mortgage transactions.
- Immoviewer makes DIY virtual tour software for real estate properties; real estate professionals can capture a virtual home tour on a smartphone in 30 minutes.
